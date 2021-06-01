TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Parents of a Twin Falls middle school student have filed a tort claim against the school district, contending the girl was injured after a teacher instructed his students to push her down concrete stairs as part of a reenactment of a Shakespeare play.

Attorney Brian Hilverda told The Times-News the family has incurred more than $30,000 in medical costs so far because of the girl’s injuries.

The Twin Falls School District confirmed it had received notice of the tort claim but spokeswoman Eva Craner said the district couldn’t comment because the matter remains under investigation.

The teacher didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

