POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – After 41 years of service, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation CEO Rick Keller will retire at the end of June.

Keller announced his retirement to staff earlier this month. He has served as CEO and executive vice president of IFBF for the past 21 years.

Total IFBF membership increased during 39 of the 41 years Keller served the organization. Idaho Farm Bureau Federation now represents 80,635 member families in Idaho, including 14,000 that are involved with the state’s agricultural industry.

The board has begun the process of seeking a replacement for Keller.

Keller said the timing was right for him to retire, and he has no doubt the organization will be left in capable hands.

“I think Idaho Farm Bureau will be left in good hands with the professional staff and volunteer leaders that run the organization,” he said. “I think there will not even be a hiccup because the organization has a great depth of leadership.”

Keller said the best part of his job with IFBF “was working with and getting to know the organization’s volunteer leaders as they worked to improve the livelihoods of the farmer and rancher members of the Farm Bureau.”

Keller started out with Farm Bureau as a regional field manager for southeast Idaho and then worked as IFBF’s organizational director, a position that had him responsible for working with IFBF membership and the 37 county Farm Bureaus throughout Idaho.

He said he and his wife, Alene, look forward to spending more time with their family, which includes five sons and 14 grandchildren.

“It has been an amazing experience that has blessed our lives immensely,” he told IFBF staff in an email announcing his looming retirement. “Of greatest satisfaction (to Alene and I) is the knowledge that Farm Bureau is in the very capable hands of a professional and qualified staff.”

