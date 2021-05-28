Idaho_Field_of_Heroes_Memorial_opened_Friday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial at Century High School in Pocatello started off the weekend of events with a dedication ceremony Friday morning.

The memorial is a tribute featuring a cross for every service member who has died in Iraq or Afghanistan since 9/11.

On Saturday, there will be a Fun Run, a USO Show and children’s events, and at 7 p.m. Sunday, there will be a candlelight vigil to remember the heroes.

You can view a full list of events below.

