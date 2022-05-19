POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial is set to return to Pocatello for the 18th year in a row.

The memorial will be held at Century High School’s soccer fields from Friday, May 27, until Memorial Day, May 30.

“We hope that everyone will find some time during their Memorial Day weekend to stop by and pay tribute to the men and women who have died while serving our country,” Bannock County Veteran Services Coordinator and event organizer Melissa Hartman said. “This is a great way for the whole family to honor and remember the sacrifices our fallen soldiers made for all of us.”

Nearly 7,000 markers are placed in the field to represent every service member who died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. An additional 96 markers will represent the service members with an Idaho connection who have died since 9/11.

Volunteers are needed between Monday, May 23 and Thursday, May 26 to help set up the markers and again for take-down on Tuesday, May 31. People interested in volunteering are encouraged to show up at the field during daylight hours on the days listed. Volunteer groups larger than ten should contact volunteer coordinator Dani Oneida at Danielle.oneidafohm@gmail.com or call (208) 643-9289.

For the first time since the Field of Heroes Memorial began in 2004, organizers and volunteers are repainting the markers, giving them a fresh look and new life. White paint was supplied by donors, including one anonymous donation of nearly $4,000.

The event will kick off with a dedication ceremony at 10:00 a.m. Friday. The field will then be open to the public 24 hours a day until the closing ceremony at 6:00 p.m. Monday.

The annual Run to Remember is scheduled for 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. on May 28. Those interested can register at the track at 8:00 a.m. that morning for a $10 donation that goes towards the cost of setting up the memorial. The first 100 people to register will receive a free goodie bag and T-shirt sponsored by Concentrix.

Organizers are looking for local talent of all ages to participate in the USO Show on Saturday, May 28 at 2:00 p.m. Singers, dancers, musicians, poets, and actors are wanted to make a patriotic-themed talent show the whole family can enjoy. Registration will be open until all the performance slots are filled.

Full schedule of events:

Friday, May 27

10:00 a.m. – Dedication Ceremony

6:00 p.m. – Youth Ceremony

7:00 p.m. – Flag Folding Ceremony

Saturday, May 28

8:00 a.m. – Run to Remember registration opens

8:30-11:00 a.m. – Run to Remember

11:00-2:00 p.m. – Children’s Activities (sponsored by Primary Care Specialists)

2:00 p.m. – USO Show

3:30 p.m. – Stasia Acrobats

7:00 p.m. – Flag Folding Ceremony

Sunday, May 29

6:00 p.m. – Special Musical Event w/ Shawn Barnby & Friends

7:00 p.m. – Flag Folding Ceremony

8:00 p.m. – Silent Wounds Candlelight Vigil

Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day)

5:45 p.m. – POW*MIA Thunder Run Tribute

6:00 p.m. – Closing Ceremony

