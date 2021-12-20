BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced on Monday that Idaho, joined by 26 other states, filed an emergency motion to reinstate the stay in the U.S. Supreme Court on Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate on private business, after a three-judge panel in the Sixth Circuit dissolved the stay Friday, allowing the OSHA rule to go into effect.

“We are doing all we can to put a stop to Biden’s unprecedented government overreach into the private sector. The majority of the nation’s governors oppose Biden’s damaging and ineffective vaccine mandate policies, but he continues to push them on citizens, businesses, and the states. Thankfully, two other vaccine mandates remain stayed, and collectively the states will give a voice to the millions of Americans being coerced and cornered by the President,” Governor Little said.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals previously stayed the OSHA emergency temporary standard (ETS) from taking effect. That case subsequently was consolidated with numerous other challenges and transferred to the Sixth Circuit. One of the three judges on the Sixth Circuit panel opposed the decision to reinstate the stay.

The Supreme Court is likely to rule on the states’ motion in January.

Two other mandates – the federal contractors’ mandate and the CMS mandate on healthcare workers – remained stayed.

The post Idaho files emergency motion asking SCOTUS to reinstate stay on OSHA vaccine mandate appeared first on Local News 8.