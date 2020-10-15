News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Deer season may also help detect the spread of a virus.

The Idaho Fish and Game have set up stations for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing in the southeast region of the state. CWD is a contagious and always-fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose.

“In Idaho we haven’t detected Chronic Wasting Disease but we are still monitoring our populations for the disease,” said Idaho Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager Jennifer Jackson.

Although Idaho has no current cases of CWD, Montana, Utah and Wyoming all have confirmed cases of CWD in their big game herds.

“We could really use help from our hunters,” Jackson said. “We are asking our hunters this year that if you harvest a deer, please bring the lymph nodes from your deer to a sample collection station somewhere in the region.”

Stations are located at the Idaho Transportation Department compounds in Montpelier, Preston, and Soda Springs. There is also a drop-off location at the Fish and Game Office in Pocatello.