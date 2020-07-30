Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has laid out a busy schedule to stock catchable-size fish throughout the upper valley.

Some 20,450 trout will be stocked in Upper Snake Region waters during August.

The 10-to-12- inch trout stocking will depend on conditions that could change with weather or staffing constraints. Here is the stocking schedule as of now:

Department experts say hot weather can create some challenges for fishermen. They say early morning or late evening angling may be the best strategy. Higher elevations, with cooler overall temperatures can also improve your odds of finding fish that active and willing to bite.

If you’re looking for the perfect fishing spot for you or your family, look here.