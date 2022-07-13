IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Fish and Game began stocking fish in Gem Lake on Wednesday. The department plans to stock Gem lake with 3,000 catchable (10 to 12-inch) Yellowstone cutthroat trout.

According to the department, all you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16 and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Gem Lake is one of 28 bodies of water the department will stock with trout along the snake river. For more information on when Fish and Game will be stocking trout in your area, visit our previous story HERE.

