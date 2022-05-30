POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, Idaho Fish and Game took their “Take Me Fishing” trailer on the road to the Edson Fichter Pond in Pocatello.

The trailer provides all of the amenties for kids and their families to enjoy some free fishing on the pond with no fishing license required.

Idaho Fish and Game want to get kids excited about fishing ahead of the summer season.

“A lot of the families that come out, it’s their first time fishing with their kids or they just haven’t had the opportunity to go out with their kids, because they forget to renew their licenses or one thing or another happens,” said instructor Tina Chacon. “It’s just an easy way to provide an opportunity for the families to get out, and it’s really great to see them teaching their kids how to fish and talking about fishing when they were a kid.”

The fishing trailer will be at Becker Pond in Idaho Falls on Memorial Day from 5-8 p.m.

