BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced the recipients of their 2022 grants targeted to support nonprofits that provide nutrition awareness, promote healthy eating and relieve hunger.

Thanks to the generosity of Idaho taxpayers who chose to donate to the Idaho Food Bank Fund, this year 47 organizations across the state received grants to further their work to solve hunger in Idaho. The grants totaling $233,900 were specifically allocated to help recipients operate programs, purchase food, expand capacity (new freezers, shelving, transportation, etc.), and to promote or provide nutrition education for underserved and marginalized Idahoans.

Eight organizations in Eastern Idaho were given grants this year.

Bingham County Senior Citizen’s $7,500

Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Holy Spirit Conference $3,801

Valley Mission LLC $3,866

Teton Valley Food Pantry, Inc. $7,500

Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls $3,000

Family Crisis Center $1,500

Idaho Falls Rescue Mission $5,839

Senior Citizens of Teton County, Inc. $6,000

Passed by the Idaho State Legislature in 2009, the Idaho Food Bank Fund provides financial support to Idaho nonprofits who offer food insecurity relief. The Idaho Foodbank serves as the official fiduciary agent and partners with Catholic Charities of Idaho and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho to administer the awards annually.

“Thank goodness for the Idaho Food Bank Fund and the generous support of Idaho taxpayers! These grants to local organizations make a significant impact on the work to address food insecurity,” said Doug Alles, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Idaho. “We know that food insecurity impacts every community and it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund to improve the lives of our neighbors.”

