POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Food Bank is preparing for an increase in the need for food as administrators are scrambling to find volunteers, food and additional funding.

Volunteers were hard at work sorting, boxing, and packaging food at the Idaho Food Bank in Pocatello Thursday. One of those volunteers was Idaho State University professor Don Allen. He’s able to continue teaching online, but he knows millions of people are out of work and struggling to make ends meet.

“If you need the help, come get it,” Allen said. “If you’re able to help later on, you can give back.”

Working alongside Allen, was Alicia Vigiliaturo. She’s a high school student who wanted to help out as well. She’s not only concerned for those who are food insecure but also those who are fearful of today’s uncertainty.

“I think people are kind of scared. It puts relief on me knowing they can come here to get food. So it’s just unique in its own way,” Vigiliaturo said.

The Idaho Food Bank is currently in need of volunteers like Don and Alecia. Pocatello’s food bank has already seen an increase in people needing their services. Their goal, “Is to maintain services and maintain functionality,” branch manager for eastern Idaho Food Bank, Kia Shaw said. “We’re going to see more people in need, especially with the stay-at-home order in place. People are all of a sudden out of work.”

In addition, Shaw expects donations to decrease over the next few weeks.

“Inevitably we are going to see donations dwindle down. The food is still out there, there’s not a shortage of it. We definitely have the ability to make those purchases, but we need the funds coming in to do that.”

If you would like to donate to the Idaho Food Bank, you can do so by clicking HERE.