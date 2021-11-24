MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday, Albertsons and the Idaho Foodbank celebrated recent initiatives to address food insecurity in Idaho.

Starting in 2005, the Albertsons Turkey Bucks campaign has raised funds for The Idaho Foodbank to provide food for holiday meals to Idahoans in need. This year, the Turkey Bucks campaign resulted in customers and employees at 11 Albertsons stores raising money to provide food for more than 200,000 meals this holiday season.

At an event at The Idaho Foodbank warehouse in Meridian, representatives from Albertsons and The Idaho Foodbank spoke about their important partnership to help families struggling to make ends meet.

“The support of Albertsons and their employees makes a positive impact on the lives of Idahoans who are in need of a helping hand,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “We are incredibly thankful for our partnership with Albertsons as we work together to solve hunger in Idaho,”

Albertsons also recently awarded a Nourishing our Neighbors grant of over $75,000 to The Idaho Foodbank. This will support breakfast foods for Idaho children in need.

“Albertsons is committed to our longstanding partnership and support for the Idaho Foodbank to provide hunger relief to those in need,” said John Colgrove, Albertsons Companies Intermountain Division President. “I have seen first-hand The Foodbank’s dedication to helping people who struggle with hunger every day.”

At the last BSU football home game, Albertsons also presented The Idaho Foodbank with a check from their Sacks for Hunger campaign. All season, Albertsons pledged $500 to The Idaho Foodbank for each BSU sack at a home game. Albertsons then decided to add to their donation for a total of $20,000.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator HERE.

The post Idaho Foodbank and Albertsons partner to address food insecurity appeared first on Local News 8.