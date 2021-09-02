POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Foodbank is hosting a statewide Back to School campaign for the entire month of September.

It is estimated one in seven children in eastern Idaho may experience hunger this year, and in an effort to support them, the campaign will raise funds for the Backpack and School Pantry programs.

There will be activities in Pocatello and across Idaho during the month to support children throughout the region through school based programs.

On Thursday, Sept. 9 there will be a radiothon on stations KZBQ 93.9FM and KORR 104FM in Pocatello to support The Idaho Foodbank’s Back to School campaign. This will include a matching donation during the radiothon.

The Idaho Foodbank’s Backpack program ensures that students who are chronically hungry have access to adequate food over the weekend by providing them with nutritious, kid-friendly food every Friday during the school year. Meals consist of items that are easy to prepare and meet a child’s needs for Saturday and Sunday.

Last year, The Foodbank provided 16,775 Backpacks in eastern Idaho. Community members can help by donating any amount to the Backpack program. For just $300, supporters can become a Backpack Buddy and support a child with a Backpack every week of the school year.

The Idaho Foodbank’s School Pantry program helps provide families with food through a pantry set up inside the school, where access is convenient for students and their families. The Idaho Foodbank selects nutritious and non-perishable items and stocks school pantry shelves. Last year, an average of 104 households were supported by eastern School Pantries each month. For $1 The Foodbank can provide food for four meals.

“With our Back to School campaign we are hoping to increase the number of children we serve in eastern Idaho,” said Kia Shaw, the Eastern Branch Manager of The Idaho Foodbank. “Our Backpack and School Pantry programs make a significant impact in the lives of children and their families.”

The Bayer Fund recently awarded The Idaho Foodbank a $10,000 grant to support the Backpack Program. This grant will support the community in eastern Idaho by supporting The Idaho Foodbank’s work to ensure kids have the food they need when they are not in school.

Other activities during the month include the Albertsons Nourishing Our Neighbors campaign. During Back to School Month Albertsons’ shoppers will have the opportunity to make a $1 or $5 donation to The Idaho Foodbank when they pay for their groceries.

To end the month, there will be a statewide, online telethon as part of the Back to School campaign on Tuesday, Sept. 28. More information on the telethon and all other Back to School campaign events can be found HERE.

