POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Thousands of people across the United States and Idaho will celebrate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. with a national day of service, through service projects and volunteering at local non-profits.

The Idaho Foodbank will host volunteers from various companies, Idaho colleges and universities, youth groups and other service organizations during scheduled volunteer shifts on Martin Luther King Day.

The nearly 200 volunteers across the state will be working to fill backpacks for The Idaho Foodbank’s Backpack Program. The Backpack Program ensures that students who are chronically hungry have access to adequate food over the weekend by providing them with a backpack full of nutritious, kid-friendly food every Friday during the school year. This program distributed over 63,000 packs last school year to 173 schools throughout Idaho.

The Idaho Foodbank will host this volunteer day at all three facilities in Meridian, Lewiston and Pocatello. The Pocatello warehouse will host volunteers from Idaho State University, YSA 8th Ward, and the Bannock County Youth Group. Volunteer groups at The Idaho Foodbank are currently limited to 20 people per shift.

“Martin Luther King Day is a day of service and a time to reflect on the struggles others are facing,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “The support of volunteers is vital to our mission to provide food to Idahoans in need.”

In the last fiscal year, The Idaho Foodbank hosted 17,474 volunteers. The hours they volunteered were the equivalent of 25 full-time employees. Those interested in volunteering throughout the year can go to idahofoodbank.org/volunteer or reach out to their local food pantry to find out about volunteer opportunities.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator: idahofoodbank.org/getfood.

