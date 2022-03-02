MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Foodbank is kicking off the Idaho Kind fundraising and awareness campaign for the second year in a row.

During the month of March, The Idaho Foodbank encourages the community to join the kindness campaign.

The Idaho Foodbank witnesses acts of kindness each day as Idahoans help lift neighbors up during challenging times. Performing your own act of kindness can include volunteering with a local organization, sending a thank you note to a teacher or health care worker, or helping an elderly neighbor with yard work. Anyone can share stories of kindness from their life and use #IdahoKind on social media channels to participate in this statewide kindness campaign.

The goal of Idaho Kind is to have 1,000 acts of kindness shown and to raise the food and funds to provide 2 million meals in the month of March to Idahoans who are struggling to make ends meet. You can find stories of kindness throughout March at idahofoodbank.org and on social media using #IdahoKind.

This year, the Idaho Cattle Feeders has donated $24,000 to The Idaho Foodbank as part of Idaho Kind. There is always a need for nutritious protein to help those who are facing food insecurity and this donation will help provide beef to Idahoans in need.

“Idaho Kind is a great opportunity to highlight some of the people who serve their community and provide a helping hand to their neighbors,” Idaho Foodbank President and CEO Karen Vauk said. “The kindness of Idahoans who donate their time and talent, or make financial contributions, enable us to serve people who are facing food insecurity.”

In the last fiscal year, The Idaho Foodbank hosted 17,474 volunteers. The hours they volunteered were the equivalent of 25 full-time employees. Those interested in volunteering throughout the year can go to idahofoodbank.org/volunteer or reach out to their local food pantry to find out about volunteer opportunities.

