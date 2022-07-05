IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.24/g Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 36.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.78/g higher than a year ago.

The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.72 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $4.68/g Monday while the most expensive was $5.98/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

July 5, 2021: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 5, 2020: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 5, 2019: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 5, 2018: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

July 5, 2017: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

July 5, 2016: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 5, 2015: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 5, 2014: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

July 5, 2013: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 5, 2012: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $4.93/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.95/g.

Boise- $5.32/g, up 6.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $5.26/g.

Spokane- $5.14/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $5.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78/g today. The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.66/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records.”

