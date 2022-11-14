IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.22/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 15.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 61.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.69/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.95/g, a difference of $1.26/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

November 14, 2021: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

November 14, 2020: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

November 14, 2019: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

November 14, 2018: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

November 14, 2017: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

November 14, 2016: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

November 14, 2015: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

November 14, 2014: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

November 14, 2013: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

November 14, 2012: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.84/g, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.87/g.

Boise- $4.25/g, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.28/g.

Spokane- $4.46/g, down 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.49/g.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76/g today. The national average is down 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 36.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I’m hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we’ll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record.”

