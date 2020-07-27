Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Drivers are continuing to see lower prices for gasoline this summer. The latest Gas Buddy survey indicates average Idaho prices have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week.

At $2.31 per gallon, Idaho prices are .8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 54 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average has fallen 2.5 cents to an average $2.17 per gallon.

Gas Buddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said some data show a small rebound in gasoline demand.

“It’s a bit too early to tell if the small rise in gasoline demand last week will continue into this week, but it does seem the most likely situation,” said DeHaan. “The V-shaped recovery in gasoline demand has been put on hold for nearly all of July as coronavirus cases surged, but once we recover from that and we see demand show several weeks of recovery, we’ll likely see gas prices begin to tick higher. For now, however, that gives motorists more time to fill up without having to worry about big jumps in prices.”

