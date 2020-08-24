Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho gas prices rose only .3 cents per gallon in the past week, to an average of $2.38 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s latest daily survey of 802 Idaho stations, indicates prices are 6.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at 39.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price is up by .8 cents per gallon from last week to an average $2.18 per gallon. That is down .5 cents from a month ago and 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan said storm activity in the Gulf of Mexico could have a major impact on prices.

“While Hurricane Marco and likely-soon-to-be Hurricane Laura churn in the Atlantic, current forecasts show limited ability for them to turn into a major hurricane, which means that motorists need not panic about gasoline supply or price. We should be able to weather both of these storms, barring a major increase in peak intensity. In addition, with gasoline demand still weak due to COVID-19, there’s ample capacity for refineries that are not in the path of the storms to raise output should the situation warrant it.”

Since DeHaan’s comments, Marco was downgraded from hurricane potential overnight.

