Gas Prices

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – According to AAA, Idaho’s average gas price is currently 64 cents cheaper than a year ago. That’s the third-largest decrease in the country.

Idaho’s average price is falling, while the U.S. average has increased by four cents in the past month; however, AAA said pump prices are expected to drop to end the year.

Idaho’s average price is $2.27, which is four cents less than a month ago and 64 cents less than a year ago. The national average currently sits at $2.16, which is four cents more than a month ago, but 42 cents less than a year ago.

Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of Dec. 7:

Boise – $2.25

– $2.25 Coeur d’Alene – $2.14

– $2.14 Franklin – $2.29

– $2.29 Idaho Falls – $2.19

– $2.19 Lewiston – $2.35

– $2.35 Pocatello – $2.27

– $2.27 Twin Falls – $2.32

“It’s still too early to predict how current restrictions will impact holiday travel volumes, and in turn, gas prices,” says Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho. “Drivers might pay a little more to fill up in the days leading up to Christmas, but right now, things are looking very good for the family budget.”