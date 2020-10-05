Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho’s gas prices are still among the highest in the country, but AAA auto club reports, Idaho prices dropped 3 cents per gallon in the past week. That moves Idaho from the 8th most expensive prices in the nation to 9th, trading places with Utah.

The average price in Idaho today is $2.40 per gallon, which is 7 cents lower than a month ago and 36 cents cheaper than the same time a year ago. The U.S. average is $2.19.

“It’s pretty unusual for Idaho prices to be cheaper than they are in Utah, where most of our finished gasoline comes from, but we’ll take it,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Any savings provides some much-needed relief and makes a fall weekend getaway or even the daily commute a little easier on the family budget.”

Conde said gas prices are rising as states lift COVID-19 restrictions and demand rises.

Regional refinery rates dropped to 82%, likely due to seasonal maintenance and the annual switch to winter-blend fuels.

Crude oil prices remain low as the market still believes there is a global oversupply of crude. The West Texas benchmark price dropped to $37 on Friday, but was trading at around $40 on Monday.

According to AAA, prices in Idaho range from $2.29 in Idaho Falls to $2.43 in Pocatello and $2.39 in Boise.