BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to have an impact on gas prices across the country. According to Idaho AAA, demand for fuel has dropped four weeks in a row and currently sits at its lowest level since May.

In response to slower demand, gas prices in Idaho fell by another two cents per gallon this week.

Nationally, prices edged up about half a cent, due to higher crude oil prices. Crude prices account for 50% to 60% of the price of finished gasoline.

AAA said international markets believe an effective COVID-19 vaccine will eventually ease travel restrictions and boost demand for fuel.

If that proves true, consumer could expect gas prices to increase.