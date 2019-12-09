Gas Prices

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho gas prices have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 802 stations.

Gas prices in Idaho are 9.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 1.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $2.48/g today while the most expensive is $3.29/g, a difference of 81.0 cents per gallon.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.78/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.21/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today. The national average is down 6.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 15.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back a decade:

December 9, 2018: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

December 9, 2017: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

December 9, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

December 9, 2015: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 9, 2014: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

December 9, 2013: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

December 9, 2012: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

December 9, 2011: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

December 9, 2010: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)

December 9, 2009: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.