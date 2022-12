IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 15.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 33.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 28.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.25/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.54/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

December 5, 2021: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

December 5, 2020: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

December 5, 2019: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

December 5, 2018: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 5, 2017: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

December 5, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

December 5, 2015: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

December 5, 2014: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

December 5, 2013: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

December 5, 2012: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.41/g, down 19.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.60/g.

Boise- $3.94/g, down 19.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.14/g.

Spokane- $4.10/g, down 15.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.26/g.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36/g today. The national average is down 43.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“For the first time in 670 days, the national average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Every state has again seen average gasoline prices drop in the last week, and it remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas. There has also been a drop in diesel prices, which this week will fall back under $5 per gallon, and could soon thereafter fall to their lowest level since March. However, despite all the good news about fuel prices, there may be some concerns coming as the price cap on Russian oil kicks in. Retaliation is possible, and while OPEC+ upheld production cuts from last month, they could always cut more production. For now, however, we’ll likely see another week of declines at the pump in nearly all areas.”

The post Idaho gas prices fall 15 cents appeared first on Local News 8.