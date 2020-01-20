Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Gas prices fell 1.5 cents per gallon over the past week, according to Gas Buddy’s weekly survey of 802 Idaho service stations.

At $2.59 per gallon, Idaho gas prices are 14.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 15.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Across the state, prices range from $2.32 to $2.91.

The national average price fell 2 cents per gallon in the past week, which is down .8 cents per gallon from a month ago and 30.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“With oil prices sagging lately, the door has been opened for a notable decline in U.S. gasoline prices, and that’s exact what has happened, with more declines likely coming ahead of us before the fun is over,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The rest of the country will follow lower for the time being as demand for gasoline remains abysmal and the fuel being produced today will have to eventually be purged from the system over the next few months as refiners begin the transition to summer gasoline.”

You can follow the price trends here.