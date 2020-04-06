Gas Prices

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho gas prices have fallen 9.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.16/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 802 stations.

Gas prices in Idaho are 32.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $1.79/g while the most expensive is $3.11/g, a difference of $1.32/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.91/g Monday.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back ten years:

April 6, 2019: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

April 6, 2018: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

April 6, 2017: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 6, 2016: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

April 6, 2015: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 6, 2014: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

April 6, 2013: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

April 6, 2012: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.93/g)

April 6, 2011: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

April 6, 2010: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

“The national average continues to fall as every state has seen yet another decline in average gas prices over the last week as overall oil demand remains constrained due to COVID-19,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The decline has been most significant thus far in the Great Lakes, due to the region being landlocked and challenging to ship gasoline out of, prices have been depressed significantly, driving these states to some of the lowest prices in the country.”

