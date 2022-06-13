IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho drivers continue to face brutal prices at the pump.

According to AAA, the state average jumped 20 cents in a week to $5.10 for a gallon of regular, which is 60 cents more than a month ago and $1.81 more than a year ago.

Today, the Gem State ranks 12th in the country for most expensive fuel. The top ten most expensive places for regular gas are California ($6.44), Nevada ($5.66), Alaska ($5.57), Illinois ($5.56), Washington ($5.55), Oregon ($5.54), Hawaii ($5.53), Arizona ($5.32), District of Columbia ($5.26), and Indiana ($5.22). At $4.48 per gallon, the cheapest pump prices are currently located in Georgia. Today, 22 states are over the $5 mark.

The least expensive gas in the Gem State can currently be found in Southeast Idaho. Drivers in rural parts of the state, where fuel is delivered longer distances by tanker truck, are paying the most.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Monday:

Boise – $5.11

$5.11 Coeur d’Alene – $5.05

$5.05 Franklin – $4.99

$4.99 Idaho Falls – $5.02

$5.02 Lewiston – $5.07

$5.07 Pocatello – $5.01

$5.01 Rexburg – $5.07

$5.07 Twin Falls – $5.12

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $5.01 per gallon, which is 14 cents more than a week ago, 58 cents more than a month ago, and $1.93 more than a year ago.

“Crude oil supplies are tight, summer fuel demand is on the rise, and drivers are stuck in the middle,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “With no immediate relief in sight, Idaho families continue to be under enormous pressure to find ways to make long-awaited vacations, and in some cases, the daily commute and regular errands, possible.”

This week, U.S. gasoline demand increased by 200,000 barrels to 9.2 million per day. Drivers continue to act on summer travel plans – for now.

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is trading near $122 per barrel, nearly $52 more than a year ago. The global market continues to react to tight supplies in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent ban on Russian oil by the United States and now the European Union. Prices are expected to climb as China emerges from the latest round of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Domestic crude stocks are also about 12 percent lower than a year ago.

“As temperatures soar, one way to stretch your fuel budget is to use your car’s air conditioner sparingly, and park in shaded areas to reduce your cooling needs when you drive again,” Conde said. “Keep your tires inflated, and ditch anything heavy that you don’t need in or on your vehicle.”

AAA currently projects that gas prices will increase through the 4th of July weekend and beyond.

The post Idaho gas prices jump 20 cents in a week appeared first on Local News 8.