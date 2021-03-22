IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Gem State’s average gas price is about to hit the $3 mark, but after several weeks of rising prices here and across the country, AAA says things could finally be starting to level off.

Idaho’s average price of $2.99 per gallon is 50 cents more than a month ago and 52 cents more than a year ago.

The Gem State currently ranks 12th in the country for most-expensive fuel, but AAA says there is a silver lining.

“Idaho’s average price jumped another ten cents this week, but our region is also one of the last to react to national trends, so we’re hopeful that steady prices elsewhere are a sign that things could calm down here in the coming weeks,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “A lot of that will depend on how aggressively fuel demand returns with the start of road trip season.”

Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of Monday:

Boise – $3.10

– $3.10 Coeur d’Alene – $2.71

– $2.71 Franklin – $3.19

– $3.19 Idaho Falls – $2.91

– $2.91 Lewiston – $2.80

– $2.80 Pocatello – $2.95

– $2.95 Twin Falls – $3.04

The U.S. average is $2.88, which is 24 cents more than a month ago, and 74 cents more than a year ago, when the pandemic was beginning to take hold.

According to AAA, the national average has held steady for five days in a row, and a slight dip in fuel demand has combined with increased refinery production to raise gasoline stocks and slow down price hikes.

In fact, 32 states had increases of three cents or less this week, but Idaho was not among them.

After being hard-hit by winter storms, refinery production rates are back up to 76%, which is just 7% less than before some facilities were forced to shutter their operations back in February. On the week, gasoline stocks also increased slightly to 232 million barrels, and the price of crude oil was about $2 per barrel cheaper, further stabilizing prices at the pump.

The post Idaho gas prices near $3 mark but could stabilize soon, AAA says appeared first on Local News 8.