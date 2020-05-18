Gas Prices

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho gas prices have risen 12.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.92/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 802 stations.

Gas prices in Idaho are 0.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 124.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $1.49/g while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.70/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.86/g today. The national average is up 7.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 99.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back ten years:

May 18, 2019: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

May 18, 2018: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

May 18, 2017: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

May 18, 2016: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

May 18, 2015: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

May 18, 2014: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

May 18, 2013: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

May 18, 2012: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

May 18, 2011: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)

May 18, 2010: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

“The recovery in gasoline prices has continued across much of the country thanks to recovery in fuel demand as states re-open and motorists get out of the house as temperatures are more conducive to outdoor activity. Oil prices continue to follow the gasoline-led recovery, with challenges still seen for portions of the refined oil barrel, including diesel and jet fuel,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.