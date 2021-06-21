IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho gas prices have risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.23/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Gas prices in Idaho are 7.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 95.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $2.89/g while the most expensive is $3.99/g, a difference of $1.10/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back ten years:

June 21, 2020: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

June 21, 2019: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

June 21, 2018: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

June 21, 2017: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

June 21, 2016: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

June 21, 2015: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 21, 2014: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 21, 2013: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

June 21, 2012: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

June 21, 2011: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g. The national average is up 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.00/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.00/g.

Boise- $3.41/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.39/g.

Spokane- $3.35/g, up 4.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/g.

“The ferocious rise in gas prices has finally started to cool as gas prices have eased across a majority of the country for the first time in months,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “There have been some challenges in pockets across the country as demand remains very healthy, and stations in some areas where demand is very high struggle to keep up with demand thanks to the truck driver shortage. As we head toward the July 4 holiday, I’m optimistic that we’ll continue to see prices slowly drift lower before possibly rising in later July or August should we see any disruptions from hurricane season. But for now it seems most Americans are simply happy to be getting outside and back to some sense of normal.”

