BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho gas prices edged above the national average Thursday to statewide average $2.84 per gallon. The national average is $2.83.

Idaho gas prices have risen by 24 cents in the past 10 days, while the national average price rose by 10 cents during the same time frame, according to the Idaho AAA.

“At one point in time, Idaho ranked 36th in the country for most expensive fuel, which was a welcome break from our usual position in the 7th to 9th-place range. Today, we’re all the way back up to 15th,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “We’ve seen a lot of supply-side issues that have put upward pressure on gas prices, but with fuel demand expected to rise and the upcoming switch to more-expensive summer-blend fuel, things are going to get pretty bumpy.”

Ongoing OPEC production cuts have driven crude oil prices higher. Late last week, OPEC decided to add just 170,000 barrels of crude oil per day, even though market experts expected an increase of 1.5 million barrels.

Summer blend gasoline is also more expensive to produce, because it requires additional processes to keep it from evaporating at high temperatures.

“AAA’s previous research shows that most people won’t consider changing their driving behavior until prices reach $3.50 per gallon,” Conde said. “While we could hit the $3 mark this spring, we don’t expect that to deter many people who have made the decision to take a road trip.”

The latest AAA survey indicates a wide variance of prices across Idaho:

Boise – $2.95

Coeur d’Alene – $2.66

Franklin – $2.88

Idaho Falls – $2.72

Lewiston – $2.71

Pocatello – $2.83

Twin Falls – $2.81

