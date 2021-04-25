IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Gives, the state’s largest campaign of online giving, will kick off its 2021 campaign on April 29.

More than 650 nonprofits are signed up to participate in this year’s event. That is a record for Idaho Gives.

The campaign will run for a full week, beginning April 29 and ending Thursday, May 6.

“Idaho Gives is such an important platform for nonprofits and donors. Donors can easily search for causes and organizations they’re passionate about and nonprofits can take advantage of the collective voice of nonprofits to elevate their own causes and campaigns” says Summer DuPree, Idaho Nonprofit Center’s Idaho Gives project manager.

Prizes are a major component of Idaho Gives and will be awarded throughout the week.

For more information on Idaho Gives or to register your nonprofit, click HERE.

