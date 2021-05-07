IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Gives raised $3,805,019 for Idaho in just one week.

This number is just shy of the record-breaking $3.9 million that Idaho Gives raised in 2020 during a two week campaign.

15,728 unique donors gave to the Idaho Gives campaign for 2021. All 646 organizations that registered and were eligible raised funds.

Idaho Gives has also been able to award $36,560 in prize money to a variety of those nonprofits. Many of those prizes were awarded throughout the campaign, with additional prizes being awarded in the days after the campaign concludes.

The campaign has now raised more than $15 million since its inception in 2013 for local nonprofits.

