IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – During its second day of a week-long campaign, Idaho Gives has raised $1 million for nearly 600 of the registered organizations.

So far more than 4,500 donors have contributed to the campaign.

“We truly love watching Idaho Gives reach these milestones,” says Evin Bask of the Idaho Nonprofit Center. “It is a reminder of the impact the nonprofit sector has on our state and a wonderful way for us to celebrate together.”

Idaho Gives began Thursday and will continue until May 6.

Donations will be accepted online at IdahoGives.org or by phone at 1-877-ID-Gives Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You are encouraged to post photos and talk about your favorite causes across social media using the hashtag #IdahoGives.

