BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – As of Tuesday, Idaho Gives has raised more than $2 million for the week-long campaign.

The Idaho Nonprofit Center team is celebrating this milestone for Idaho nonprofits.

“I remember in 2019 when the Idaho Gives goal was $2M and it was very nerve wracking. This year, we have a little more than two days to go and you can see that Idaho hasn’t finished giving,” says Kim Ellsworth, Marketing and Communications Director at the Idaho Nonprofit Center.

So far this year, more than 8,600 donors have given to more than 620 nonprofits through the Idaho Gives platform.

Donations will be accepted online at IdahoGives.org or by phone at 1-877-ID-Gives, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through May 6.

You are encouraged to post photos and talk about your favorite causes across social media using the hashtag #IdahoGives.

