IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Gives has officially raised $1.5 million as of 7:40 a.m. Monday.

So far this year, more than 7,000 donors have given to nonprofits through the Idaho Gives platform. The Idaho Nonprofit Center team continues to be astounded by Idaho’s generosity and desire to give back to this great state.

“Even organizations who have managed to weather the storm of the past year will still have a lot of rebuilding to do. Funds are just as crucial this year as they were last year,” Idaho Nonprofit Center Interim CEO Sheila Hennessy said.

Donations will be accepted online at IdahoGives.org or by phone at 1-877-ID-Gives, Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through May 6.

You are encouraged to post photos and talk about your favorite causes across social media using the hashtag #IdahoGives.

