POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – If you would like to know where your donation dollars are going, now is your chance.

Idaho Gives, a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center and sponsored by ICCU takes place this week.

The program is designed to bring the state together and raise money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits.

Donations can be collected from May 2 through May 5.

