POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Our fallen heroes here in Idaho are being honored for their ultimate sacrifice.

The Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was unveiled Friday.

It is the first gold star monument in Idaho.

This monument was part of a national effort by the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation to build monuments that honor and remember fallen service members and their families.

Williams says the attendance at the ceremony showed him how patriotic the people of eastern Idaho are.

“To see that number and the number of people who are here today to pay homage to them and to witness this ceremony is just amazing to me really. I’m overwhelmed,” Williams said.

Williams says Friday’s ceremony was the largest group of gold star families that he has seen at any of their dedications.

