BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Republican Party is taking a stance against a possible candidate for Idaho governor after Ammon Bundy announced he may run for the job as a Republican during the 2022 primary election.

On Friday, Idaho GOP Chair Tom Luna issued a statement saying in part Bundy is currently not registered as a Republican, and the party will not support his antics or his chaotic political theater.

“We do not support his antics or his chaotic political theater. That is not the Idaho Republican Party, and we will not turn a blind eye to his behaviors.”

Luna continued, “Republicans are the party of law and order, and Ammon Bundy is not suited to call himself an Idaho Republican let alone run for Governor of our great state.”

