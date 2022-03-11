BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little submitted his Declaration of Candidacy Friday to the Idaho Secretary of State and announced his intent to run for re-election and appear on the May 17 ballot in the Republican primary.

The Brad Little for Governor campaign has already received almost $1.6 million and nearly 2,700 contributions from Idahoans and businesses across all 44 counties – a record show of support for any gubernatorial candidate at this point in a campaign in the history of the state.

“As Governor, my priority has been to make Idaho the best place to live, do business, and raise a family. During my first term, together, we achieved billions in historic tax relief, record investments in transportation, and continued our strong support for education in Idaho – and we are just getting started,” Governor Little said. “I am humbled by the support we have received throughout Idaho. I am committed to continue working on behalf of all Idahoans to strengthen our economy, invest in education and protect our values so everyone, especially our children and grandchildren, will have the ability to build careers and raise their families here in Idaho.”

Governor Little will formally kick off his campaign following the conclusion of the legislative session.

