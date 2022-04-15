BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he won’t participate in debates heading into next month’s Republican primary.

Little’s campaign in a news release Friday says the governor’s accomplishments in his first term “are non-debatable.”

Little has drawn several Republican challengers, including far-right Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.

The governor and lieutenant governor in Idaho run on separate tickets.

Also on Friday, state Rep. Priscilla Giddings backed out of a debate for lieutenant governor planned for Monday.

She says she believed reporters on a panel asking questions would be biased.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson has also declined to participate in statewide televised primary debates.

The post Idaho governor declines debates ahead of Republican primary appeared first on Local News 8.