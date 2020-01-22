Pixabay

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued an executive order increasing paid leave for parents in the executive branch to eight weeks.

The Republican governor signed the Families First Act on Wednesday that he says encourages strong families and will help retain employees in state government.

The order applies only to the 25,000 workers in the executive branch.

In the last three years, the executive branch has seen about 450 births annually involving an employee or the spouse of an employee.

State employees generally earn less than their counterparts in private industry.

