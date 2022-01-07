BOISE, Idaho (AP) — With the state sitting on a pile of cash, Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little is talking tax cuts but also financial prudence.

Democratic and Republican leaders in the House and Senate also talked tax cuts but disagreed on how they would use the money.

Property tax cuts, income tax cuts and eliminating the grocery sales tax are possibilities.

Little and lawmakers on Friday spoke at the Idaho Press Club’s 2022 Legislative Kickoff about what to expect in the legislative session that starts Monday.

State budget analysts say Idaho has a $1.6 billion budget surplus. Infrastructure needs and bolstering public schools were also discussed.

