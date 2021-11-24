BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little appointed Carrie Semmelroth of Boise to the District 17 Senate seat vacated by Senator Ali Rabe, who moved to a different district.

Semmelroth works in the College of Education at Boise State University. She earned her Ed.D. (Doctor of Education) with a focus on Special Education from Boise State University. She also holds a Master’s degree in Special Education and a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology, both from Boise State University.

Semmelroth is a Democrat who will serve out the remainder of Rabe’s term, which ends at the end of 2022. When a legislative seat is vacated midterm, the political party of the legislator who left the seat submits recommendations for replacements to the Governor for consideration.

The post Idaho governor makes pick for vacant state Senate seat appeared first on Local News 8.