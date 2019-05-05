Idaho governor pardons businessman, counselor of drug charge

BOISE (AP) – Idaho’s governor on Friday announced the pardoning of two men convicted of drug charges in the 1980s.

The Idaho Press reports Idaho Gov. Brad Little granted his first two pardons since taking office in January to Fred Charles Wiley of Elmore County, and Kenneth James Taylor of Pocatello.

Wiley was convicted of delivery of a controlled substance in 1981 and completed parole in 1985.

Wiley has since become a successful businessman, running a motorcycle business that has serviced the Boise Police Department’s fleet and donating to local charities.

Taylor in 1982 was also convicted of drug delivery, completing his sentence in 1998.

Taylor then earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees to work as a substance abuse and domestic violence counselor, volunteering with veterans, in Narcotics Anonymous, and in jails.