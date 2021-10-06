BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho governor has issued an executive order repealing his political rival’s executive order from the previous day involving COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandatory testing.

Republican Gov. Brad Little issued the order Wednesday while still in Texas, a move that challenges the state’s longstanding practice of making the lieutenant governor acting governor when the governor is out of state.

Far-right Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor, issued her order Tuesday, and also sought to activate the Idaho National Guard and send soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Little’s order appears to lay the legal groundwork to determine who is in charge when the governor leaves the state.

The post Idaho governor repeals political rival’s executive order appeared first on Local News 8.