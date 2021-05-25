BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced Monday the recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Cup Scholarships to Idaho colleges and universities.

Last year’s Governor’s Cup fundraising drive brought in enough money for 27 new scholarships to be awarded this year, despite the cancellation of the annual event.



Recipients were chosen from among more than 2,000 applicants by the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship Fund Inc.’s 14-member board of directors. Selections were made based on each applicant’s commitment to public service, academic achievement, leadership and community involvement.

The award is $3,000 per year, renewable for up to four years, or two to three years for career-technical programs, contingent upon the length of the program.

Here are this year’s recipients, along with their high schools and the schools they will attend in the fall:

Academic Scholarships – four-year programs

Sara Alsaifi – Timberline High School – Attending Boise State University

Kali Branstetter – Weiser High School – Attending Boise State University

Xavier Christy – Meridian Medical Arts Charter – Attending Idaho State University

Sarah Cole – Mountain View High School – Attending Boise State University

Lotus Harper – Salmon River Jr-Sr. High School – Attending Lewis-Clark State College

Ethan Jensen – Centennial High School-Boise – Attending Idaho State University

Xitlali Mancilla – Century High School – Attending Idaho State University

MayCee Maynard – Butte County High School – Attending University of Idaho

Laura Moler – Post Falls High School – Attending University of Idaho

Kadence Parker – Jerome High School – Attending College of Southern Idaho

Ryan Ripley – Centennial High School-Boise – Attending University of Idaho

Katie Russell – Cambridge Jr-Sr High School – Attending University of Idaho

Ivy Shifflett – Clark County Jr-Sr High School – Attending Idaho State University

Martha Smith – Clearwater Valley Jr-Sr High School – Attending University of Idaho

Aspen Stinemates – Wendell High School – Attending Idaho State University

Travis Wells­ – Castleford School – Attending University of Idaho

Ohana Wright – Centennial High School-Boise – Attending Boise State University

Cecil D. Andrus Excellence in Education Scholarship

Mackenzie Hammond – St. Marie’s High School – Attending Lewis-Clark State College

Career Technical – two- or three-year programs

Alexandrah Crow – Centennial High School-Boise – Attending Lewis-Clark State College

Gardner Davis – Gooding High School – Attending College of Southern Idaho

Payton Jackman – Kimberly High School – Attending Idaho State University

Laney Jenkins – Rimrock Jr-Sr High School – Attending College of Southern Idaho

Emma Kovacs – Rocky Mountain High School – Attending College of Western Idaho

Zoe Leger – Thunder Ridge High School – Attending Idaho State University

Ethan Retana – Mountain View High School – Attending Idaho State University

Nathan Schlosser – Timberline High School-Boise – Attending College of Western Idaho

Wyatt Skovgard – Kuna High School – Attending College of Southern Idaho

“We are so impressed with the recipients for the 2021 Governor’s Cup Scholarship, especially for completing their senior year of high school during such an unprecedented time. These students have demonstrated their commitment to their neighbors, communities, and the state, and we are proud to have them become the next generation of Idaho leaders,” Governor Little said. “Additionally, we would like to express appreciation for the generous sponsors and donors who contributed to the scholarship program last year despite the event cancellation. Providing opportunities for these students has always been at the heart of the Governor’s Cup and being able to continue that legacy amid uncertain times is important.”

The Governor and First Lady will host a reception honoring the recipients on June 7 at the Capitol in Boise. The 2021 Idaho Governor’s Cup annual fundraising event will return to Sun Valley Sept. 9-11, where the continued support from numerous donors will allow the scholarship fund to continue serving students next year.

The post Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship recipients announced appeared first on Local News 8.