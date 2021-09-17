BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Tax Commission is extending deadlines to file and pay taxes for victims of Hurricane Ida.

For victims in Louisiana, the relief postpones tax deadlines that fall from August 26, 2021, through January 2, 2022. As a result, affected taxpayers will have until January 3, 2022, to file returns and pay taxes that were originally due during this period.

For victims in parts of Mississippi, the relief postpones tax deadlines that fall from August 28, 2021, through October 31, 2021. As a result, affected taxpayers will have until November 1, 2021, to file returns and pay taxes that were originally due during this period.

For victims in parts of Pennsylvania, the relief postpones tax deadlines that fall from August 31, 2021, through January 2, 2022. As a result, affected taxpayers will have until January 3, 2022, to file returns and pay taxes that were originally due during this period.

For victims in parts of New York and New Jersey, the relief postpones tax deadlines that fall from September 1, 2021, through January 2, 2022. As a result, affected taxpayers will have until January 3, 2022, to file returns and pay taxes that were originally due during this period.

Idaho is following the extended deadlines the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) set. That includes delaying the October 15, 2021, extended filing deadline with an additional extension to file the 2020 income tax return. However, the October 15 extension is only an extension to file, not to pay. Interest continues to accrue on any tax that’s paid after May 17, the original income tax due date for Idaho.

The new deadlines are for all Idaho tax types, including income tax, sales tax, fuels tax, and income tax withholding. They apply to individuals and businesses in the disaster areas, as well as to those whose tax records are located there.

The Tax Commission is offering the relief to taxpayers in any area the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) designates as qualifying for individual assistance. An up-to-date list of eligible areas is available on the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.

Affected taxpayers should write “HURRICANE IDA” at the top of their tax return to qualify for the extensions. Those who file electronically should call the Tax Commission toll free at (800) 972-7660.

These taxpayers also should call the toll-free number if they:

Are charged penalties or interest for filing late returns or paying taxes late.

Are in a payment plan or are working with the Tax Commission to resolve their tax debt.

Have questions.

The post Idaho grants tax relief to victims of Hurricane Ida appeared first on Local News 8.