BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho’s participation in an international defense exercise in Germany has been canceled as a precautionary measure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Idaho National Guard was notifed Thursday that the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s participation in the Defender-Europe 20 Exercise has been called off. It was to be the largest deployment of U.S. based forces to Europe in the last 25 years.

Idaho soldiers who were scheduled to participate are still required to complete an annual training period. Commanders will provide guidance to their units and soldiers as those new training plans are developed and approved.

About 3,000 soldiers in the 116th had planned to deploy to Germany. The main body was expected to be there in late April to late May. Of the 3,000, approximately 1,600 were Idaho personnel.

European-based U.S. military personnel will still participate in the exercise.