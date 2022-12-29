BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – From Idaho Lottery – One lucky northern Idaho man could start the New Year as America’s “POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year.” Christopher LePeilbet, from Post Falls, is one of twenty-nine finalists from around the country in New York City for the iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration. The final draw occurs just after midnight EST on ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.”

LePeilbet entered and won a second-chance promotion by the Idaho Lottery in October to be considered as this year’s finalist for the Gem State. Unable to make the trip to New York, he is being represented by a proxy during the televised event.

For the first time since the inaugural event in 2019, the finalists for the $1 million prize have returned to New York City for a VIP experience, capped off by an exclusive New Year’s Eve gala in Times Square and the $1 million drawing.

Country artist Jessie James Decker will return as the POWERBALL® co-host for her fourth year and will provide live updates throughout the evening, checking in with finalists celebrating at the POWERBALL New Year’s Eve gala, before revealing the “POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year” alongside Ryan Seacrest, just after midnight EST on January 1, 2023.

The 29 finalists will be narrowed to five finalists at approximately 8:55 pm EST (6:55 pm MT, 5:55 pm PT) during the live broadcast. The “POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year” final winner be drawn at 12:16 am EST on January 1, 2023 (10:16 pm MT, 9:16 pm PT, December 31, 2022).

